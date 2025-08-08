Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against Bihar electoral roll revision

INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against Bihar electoral roll revision

On August 1, Rijiju said the govt was ready to hold discussions on any issue under the rules, but the SIR could not be debated as it is carried out by a constitutional body--the Election Commission

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up private members' bills in the evening. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a protest at 10

On August 1, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussions on any issue under the rules, but the SIR could not be debated as it was a process carried out by a constitutional body--the Election Commission of India.

"I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per the rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI. 

 

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Friday is set to consider and pass the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moving the legislation. He is also scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to promote sports, ensure welfare measures for sportspersons, and introduce ethical practices based on international standards, the Olympic and Paralympic Charters, and best governance principles. It also seeks to create mechanisms for resolving sports-related grievances and disputes in an equitable and effective way. 

Also Read

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

CONGRESS PROTEST

6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at riskpremium

Jairam Ramesh

India needs another FTA - Fugitive Transfer Agreement from UK: Cong

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which aims to consolidate laws on ports, promote integrated development, improve ease of doing business, and make optimum use of India's coastline. The bill also proposes setting up State Maritime Boards and a Maritime State Development Council, along with measures for port safety, pollution management, navigation, and data handling.

The Lok Sabha is also expected to take up private members' bills in the evening. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy will move amendments to the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be presented by BJP MPs Ganesh Singh and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, focusing on implementation of welfare measures, reservation policy, and OBC representation in government jobs. 

Congress MP Saleng A Sangma and BJP MP Manju Sharma will present standing committee reports on the appointment of notaries, reforms in the election process, and the review of recruitment organisations.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Both bills were cleared amid opposition protests over the SIR issue.

The appropriation bill authorises payment from the Consolidated Fund of Manipur for the 2025-26 financial year. The bills were passed after brief remarks by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who criticised the opposition's protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

'Vote Adhikar Rally': Congress prepared for its mega show in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Submit proof or stop misleading': ECI on Rahul's K'taka voter fraud claim

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

Rahul Gandhi

'Elections are choreographed': Rahul Gandhi's big claim against EC, BJP

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

We should impose 50% levy on US goods: Shashi Tharoor on Trump tariffs

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Kiren Rijiju Nirmala Sitharaman Monsoon Session in Parliament Indian National Congress Manipur Lok Sabha Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon