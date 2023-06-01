Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday came out strongly against Twitter for temporarily blocking the accounts of NTK leader Seeman and other functionaries.

Stalin in a tweet said, "Virtue is to counter ideas with ideas. Not restricting opinions. Unblock the Twitter handles and allow the social media site function at its best."

It is to be noted that the Twitter account of the actor, director-turned-politician, Seeman and 20 other functionaries of his political outfit, NTK were blocked temporarily on Wednesday.

Twitter has said that the accounts were withheld as a response to a legal demand. Other than Seeman, the accounts of NTK Spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthik, head of social media Sunandha Thamaraiselvan and IT wing functionary Packiarajan were also blocked.

The social media platform also blocked the account of May 17 movement leader, Thirumurugan Gandhi. Sources told IANS that the Twitter handle was withheld as it was considered to have violated the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Seeman and his political party, NTK, has been propagating strong Tamil nationalism in the state.

