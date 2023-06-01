close

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to misuse the agencies like Income Tax,CBI, and the ED in Tamil Nadu just like in other states

Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the first Assembly session of the year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to misuse the agencies like Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Tamil Nadu just like in other states.

The Chief Minister was addressing media persons at the Chennai International Airport early Thursday morning on his return after a nine-day trip to Singapore and Japan.

The Chief Minister stated that the Centre was taking revenge on the opposition governments and political leaders. He was responding to questions on the searches by the Income Tax department on the premises of persons linked to the state excise minister, Senthil Balaji.

Stalin, when asked about the Sengol (Spectre) installed in Parliament, said that it would have been a matter of pride if the Sengol was of Chola lineage but historians had rejected the claim.

The Chief Minister also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were reaching Chennai on Thursday to meet him. He also said that efforts to coordinate the opposition parties were on and added that the DMK was a part and parcel of such a unity move.

He said that the date of the meeting of the opposition parties has not been confirmed as the Congress president has requested for a change in date. Stalin added that he also had to travel to open the Mettur dam and hence was also not available.

When asked on the AIADMK leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami's (EPS) charge that the Chief Minister had embarked on a jolly trip to Singapore and Japan, Stalin said, "He was thinking that others are all like him." The Chief Minister also said that the state Finance minister, Thangam Thenarasu had responded to the AIADMK leader.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the position of Tamil Nadu in the Mekedatu dam issue and referred to the statement of the state Water resources minister, S. Duraimurugan on the same.

Stalin added that during his trips to Singapore and Japan, several MoUs were signed and added that it would bring investments to the tune of Rs 3,233 crore and would generate employment to 5,000 people in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had embarked on a two-nation tour on May 23 to scout for investments in the state as a prelude to the Global Investment Meet(GIM) scheduled for January 2024.

This was the second foreign tour of Chief Minister Stalin after he assumed office in 2021, the first being to the UAE where he signed contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore.

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

