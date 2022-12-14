JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet
'Chinnavar' Udhayanidhi to be inducted in Stalin cabinet soon: Report
Kharge to meet key leaders to check Congress' Karnataka poll preparedness
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Siddaramaiah blames BJP for reaping political benefit out of border row
Ex-AIADMK MLA Kovai Selvaraj joins DMK, meets party president M K Stalin
Telangana BJP chief says KTR consumes drugs, challenges him to take test
Summoned by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case, Kavitha meets father KCR
Bengaluru: AAP to launch signature campaign demanding BBMP elections
Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Uddhav moves Delhi HC challenging judge's order on party name, symbol
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Topics
Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu government

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Udhayanidhi Stalin
File image of Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes.

The 45-year old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU