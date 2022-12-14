Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK demands Stalin's resignation over Thoothukudi firing report leak
Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN
TN govt seals AIADMK headquarters in Chennai following violent clashes
Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre
Rameswaram fishermen stage protest condemning attacks by Sri Lankan Navy
-
DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.
Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.
The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes.
The 45-year old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 10:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU