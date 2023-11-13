Sensex (-0.44%)
64969.76 -289.69
Nifty (-0.43%)
19441.55 -84.00
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41029.10 + 46.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
6291.05 + 6.10
Nifty Bank (-0.22%)
43900.45 -96.20
Heatmap

Swami Prasad Maurya questions birth of Goddess Lakshmi, invites controversy

Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya has questioned the birth of Hindu goddess Lakshmi and said "How can Lakshmi be born with four hands?

Crossing the bar: Meet SP Maurya, who quit UP Cabinet ahead of polls

Swami Prasad Maurya

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya has questioned the birth of Hindu goddess Lakshmi and said "How can Lakshmi be born with four hands?
In a post on X, Swami Prasad Maurya said that every child born anywhere in the world has two hands, two legs, two ears, and two eyes and if a child with eight hands, and ten hands has not been born till now, how can goddess Lakshmi be born with four hands.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"While worshipping and honouring wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I say that every child born in every religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back. If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?" Swami Prasad said on X.
"If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in a true sense because she fulfils the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion," he added.
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised the SP leader for his remarks saying Swami Maurya must be banned from speaking
"Swami Prasad Maurya has got Verbal diarrhoea. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking" Acharya Pramod said.
Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya said that India and Pakistan were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations, not Jinnah.
"Hindu Mahasabha spoke of Hindu Rashtra a long time ago which resulted in the formation of India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan were not divided because of Jinnah, they were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations," the Samajwadi Party leader added.
Notably, in August also SP leader Maurya faced backlash over his remarks on the Hindu religion.
"The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax," Swami Prasad Maurya had said in a post on X.

Also Read

Swami Vivekananda's Death Anniversary: Everything you need To Know

Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Akshardham Temple, billed to be second-largest in world, inaugurated in US

Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya during party event in Lucknow

K'taka new BJP chief Vijayendra says LoP to be decided after Delhi visit

Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Digvijaya accuses BJP of stealing Congress' manifesto for MP assembly polls

We will fight legal battle: Sanjay Raut over Mumbra Shakha controversy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Swami Prasad Maurya Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Hinduism

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon