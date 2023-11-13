Sensex (-0.51%)
Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

The Congress can do anything for vote bank and appeasement, PM Modi said

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mungeli
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the countdown has begun for the exit of its government in Chhattisgarh.
Addressing a rally in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and said when the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfil the promises made to them.
"The Congress has also understood that now its time is over in Chhattisgarh. Some journalist friends from Delhi and political analysts have told me that the chief minister (Baghel) is himself going to lose (election from Patan seat), Modi said.
PM Modi also said the Congress hates him so much that it abuses the entire OBC community in his name.
"The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi's caste. For the last several months, Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi...They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so," he said.
"This is an example of how much hatred they have for the OBC community. It is the Congress which insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the Congress which conspired to end Babasaheb's politics," Modi said.
The Congress can do anything for vote bank and appeasement, he added.
Polling for 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh cabinet Chhattisgarh government Indian National Congress Chhattisgarh Assembly

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

