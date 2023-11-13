Sensex (-0.51%)
Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that forced religious conversion in the state will be prohibited if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that forced religious conversion in Chhattisgarh will be prohibited if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state.

At an election rally in Sitapur, Chhattisgarh, Singh said, "Religious conversions are also a matter of concern... Why would anyone be forced to convert to a religion, what would anyone get out of it. If our government is formed, we will prohibit this action in the state."
He said that the "Left-wing extremism" increased in Chhattisgarh under the Congress government. "It will be eliminated in 3-4 years if the BJP is voted to power."

The defence minister added that things such as law and order stopped existing in Chhattisgarh since the Congress came to power. "Incidents of murder and clashes have become common in the state. Human trafficking and drug business is also on the rise in the state."

Also Read: Women to get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Cong retains power: Baghel

Speaking about the involvement of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting app case, Singh said, "After he became the CM, you all know what happened... Now Mahadev has come. It feels like Mahadev has decided that this corrupt government should go and the BJP should come."

In the Mahadev App case, the Noida Police has booked 18 accused under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), regular payments were made in the past and so far, around Rs 508 crore has been paid by the Mahadev app promoters to CM Baghel. Reacting to these allegations, CM Baghel said that the BJP has accepted defeat in Chhattisgarh and the central agencies will take a short break and return to raid again before the Lok Sabha election.

Also Read: BJP trying to run Oppn-ruled states through Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.
First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

