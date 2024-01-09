This cannot be called victory of truth: Saamana on Bangladesh election

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fourth straight term in a controversial election after her Awami League party swept more than half of the parliament seats in an election boycotted by her opponents

Questioning the legitimacy of Bangladesh election, Maharashtra's Shiv Sena party, through its mouthpiece Saamana, said that accepting the results of the general election as a victory of truth would be an insult to the people of Bangladesh.

The party argued that the results cannot be considered a 'victory of truth' due to several concerning factors.

As per the UBT, the main opposition party, BNP, along with 15 other political parties, boycotted the election, casting doubts on the credibility of the polls. Additionally, a significant 60 per cent of voters abstained from voting, further undermining the credibility of the election.

"This cannot be called a 'victory of truth'. How can you call an election impartial if the main opposition party, BNP, along with 15 other political parties, have boycotted and 60 per cent of the voters have turned their backs on voting? Can the results of this election be considered reliable? Keeping the results of the general election within the ambit of democracy would be an insult to the people of Bangladesh. Only 40 per cent of the voters have shown support for Sheikh Hasina's government," Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an article.

Notably, the Awami League won in five constituencies amid a boycott by the opposition BNP and 15 other parties.

Following her victory, Hasina further expressed her commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh, emphasising the responsibility she feels towards the citizens who have repeatedly voted for her.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament.

Hasina's party secured victory in 223 seats to form the government in the elections conducted on Sunday.

She received 249,962 votes, while her nearest rival, Md Atiqur Rahman, got 6,999 votes. Meanwhile, another candidate, Mahabur Mollah, received 425 votes. Sheikh Hasina has won the fifth term, which is also her fourth consecutive term.