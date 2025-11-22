Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / TMC accuses Election Commission of bias, links SIR to multiple deaths

TMC accuses Election Commission of bias, links SIR to multiple deaths

The party also claimed that 34 people in the state have died during the ongoing SIR exercise and demanded that the ECI take responsibility for these deaths

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Senior TMC leaders Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Bhowmick visited the CEO's office on Saturday and submitted a memorandum outlining these concerns.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting to appease a particular political party and linked the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to recent multiple deaths, including those of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ordinary citizens.

The party also claimed that 34 people in the state have died during the ongoing SIR exercise and demanded that the ECI take responsibility for these deaths.

Senior TMC leaders Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Bhowmick visited the CEO's office on Saturday and submitted a memorandum outlining these concerns.

"Work that normally takes two years is being compressed into two months. The Commission is being accused of trying to favour a political party. The names of 150 to 200 voters are being deliberately omitted at each booth. The Commission's website is full of errors. These lapses are costing lives," senior West Bengal minister Arup Biswas told reporters.

 

The TMC leaders also alleged that BLOs have not been adequately trained for the SIR and that the ECI is attempting to complete work intended for two years within just two months.

Also Read

Suicide

Two BLOs die across two districts in MP; families allege SIR work pressure

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress to rally against alleged 'vote chori' at Ramlila Maidan on Dec 14

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Bihar mandate rejects infiltrators, backs EC's voter list review: Amit Shah

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

Bhattacharya asserted that BLOs are being subjected to undue pressure without proper training, putting their lives at risk.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to halt the ongoing SIR in the state.

In her letter to the CEO, she asserted that the continuous "unplanned and coercive drive" would endanger more lives and jeopardise the legitimacy of the exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashok Gehlot

EC failed to answer questions over 'vote theft' in Haryana polls: Gehlot

Congress, Congress flag

Congress in Maharashtra divided over tie-up with MNS for civic polls

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin writes to Modi, says rejection of metro projects caused resentment

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP, EC plan to delete over 50K votes in SP, INDIA bloc LS seats: Akhilesh

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP slams BJP over AQI monitoring, says Grap measures not being implemented

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Election Commission TMC West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon