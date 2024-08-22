Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Triumph of truth: Sanjay Singh on HC suspending his sentence in 2001 case

Triumph of truth: Sanjay Singh on HC suspending his sentence in 2001 case

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed gratitude towards senior counsel and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra, who represented him in the high court

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued by the MP-MLA court against Singh. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday hailed the Allahabad High Court order that stayed the execution of the sentence awarded to him by a Sultanpur court in a 2001 protest case as the "triumph of truth".
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed gratitude towards senior counsel and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra, who represented him in the high court.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stayed the three-month sentence awarded in a 23-year-old case. Truth triumphed with the decision of the honourable high court. Heartfelt gratitude to senior advocate, respected Shri Satish Mishra ji. Satyamev Jayate," Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.
The MP-MLA court of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh had, on January 11 last year, sentenced Singh to three months of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,500 on him for creating obstructions on a public road and inciting violence during a protest in the district in 2001.
The appeal of Singh and the other accused in the case was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.
On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued by the MP-MLA court against Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anoop Sanda and four others.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Modi's body language, confidence changed after Parl poll results: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Have blood ties with J-K': Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in the Valley

Congress flag

Hindenburg row: Cong holds protests, demands Buch's resignation, JPC probe

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Cong govt hold protest demanding JPC probe into Adani issue

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Those who feel there is politics behind Badlapur protest abnormal: Uddhav

The high court bench of Justice K S Pawar passed the order on Thursday on a revision petition filed by Singh, challenging the Sultanpur court's order.
"Till further orders of this court, the execution of the sentence awarded by the judgment and orders under revision shall remain stayed," the judge said while admitting the revision petition for final hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi holds meet on providing 400 units of free power to 1984 riot victims

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 2001 road blockade case

Delhi excise scam: Court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27

Delhi excise scam: Court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal put in jail without evidence, won't bow before dictatorship: AAP

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

AAP intensifies preparations for Delhi polls; buoyed by Sisodia's release

Topics : AAP High Court Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon