Home / Politics / 'Have blood ties with J-K': Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in the Valley

'Have blood ties with J-K': Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in the Valley

In his first visit to Jammu-Kashmir after the announcement of assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said that restoration of statehood is a priority for both him and his party

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference after the party workers' meeting in Srinagar on Thursday (August 22) | (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he has "blood ties" with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "I love the people of J-K... I have a very old relationship, a blood relationship with them," he said at a party event in Srinagar that was also attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

In his first visit to the Valley after the announcement of assembly elections, he said that restoration of statehood is a priority for both him and his party.
Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, the Leader of the Opposition said, "We expected this (restoration of statehood) to be done prior to the election... but it is okay. Elections have been declared... it is a step forward." He further said, "In India, after independence, many Union Territories were made into states... but there is only one instance in which a state was downgraded... this is the first time. It never happened before."

Addressing the voters of J-K -- who will exercise their franchise for their first Assembly election since 2014 -- Rahul said, "For us (the Congress), representing the people of J-K is important. I will tell you why... I protect democracy all over the country but, for me, the aim is to remove the pain in the hearts of the people of J-K... This is not a political statement I am making."

Meanwhile, Kharge, who is the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, also appealed to voters. "... as Rahul Gandhi said, his relationship with J-K is not limited to likes or dislikes. He is related to J-K by blood... and we hope J-K will stand by us in this coming election," he said, adding, "We need your votes to save the country... to save your culture and rights."

Rahul meets Farooq Abdullah to discuss pre-poll alliance

Rahul Gandhi also met with National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The alliance (for all 90 seats) is on track and it will go on well with God's grace,” Abdullah told reporters.

Later, Kharge also shared images of the meeting on X, and said, “We, along with Rahul Gandhi, had a warm courtesy meeting with Farooq Abdullah and JKNC Vice President, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, today (August 22).”


The J-K Assembly election will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25, and October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4. Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the Election Commission to hold the election by September 30, 2024.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

