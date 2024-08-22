Business Standard
Cong holds demonstration in Lucknow for Sebi chief's resignation, JPC probe

Cong holds demonstration in Lucknow for Sebi chief's resignation, JPC probe

Led by state Congress president Ajay Rai, a large number of party leaders and workers protested outside the Raj Bhavan and demanded the formation of a JPC on the recent Hindenburg report

Congress flag

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book. | Representative photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Congress held a demonstration here on Thursday, demanding Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhavi Buch's resignation and the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani issue.
Led by state Congress president Ajay Rai, a large number of party leaders and workers protested outside the Raj Bhavan and demanded the formation of a JPC on the recent Hindenburg report.
The Congress' provincial spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said party workers were marching towards the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow but police stopped them near the Raj Bhavan, where they held their demonstration.
State Congress president Rai said the recent Hindenburg Research report has completely exposed "corruption". "SEBI chief Madhavi Buch should resign or she should be dismissed," he added.
Rai also said that the Hindenburg report has exposed the Adani group's "scams".
The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming that she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.
The Adani Group has termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

