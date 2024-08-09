Business Standard
'Victory of truth', says AAP after SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

SC on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to Delhi excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia

ED arrested Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR. (Photo: commons.wikimedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Friday called the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to party leader Manish Sisodia as a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice".
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.
A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.
In a post on X in Hindi, party MP Raghav Chadha said, "The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart."

"Manish ji was kept behind the bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back," Chadha said.
Hailing Sisodia's bail as a "victory of truth", AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said, "This verdict is a slap on the Centre's dictatorship. He was in jail for 17 months. His life was destroyed in those months. He could have worked for the education of children during that time."
 

"We hope that other leaders of the party, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, will also get bail and justice. I bow down before the Supreme Court for this verdict," he added.

This verdict is a big boost for the AAP, he said.
Delhi Education minister Atishi posted "Satyamev Jayate" on X.
The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.
He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.
Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started. The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

