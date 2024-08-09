Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb's mortal remains to embark on final journey

West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who died at his south Kolkata residence on Thursday morning after suffering from prolonged illness related to respiratory issues

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Buddhadeb, Bhattacharjee

The mortal remains of West Bengal's former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be kept at the CPI(M) state headquarters for people to pay their last respects. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The mortal remains of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be kept at the CPI(M) state headquarters here for leaders and members of the public to pay their last respects before embarking on the last journey to NRS Medical College and Hospital on Friday.
Bhattacharjee, who died at his south Kolkata residence on Thursday morning after suffering from prolonged illness related to respiratory issues and old age, had pledged his body.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The former chief minister's body, kept overnight at a mortuary here, will be taken to the state assembly, where it will be kept for half an hour from 11 am, a CPI(M) official said.
His mortal remains will reach CPI(M) state headquarters at Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan here at 12 pm.
It will be kept there till 3.15 pm for leaders, supporters and members of the public to pay their last respects to the departed leader, whose simplicity drew admirers from across party lines and political ideologies.
The body will thereafter be taken to the state headquarters of DYFI, of which he was one of the founding members, and will be kept there for 15 minutes from 3.30 pm, the party official said.
Bhattacharjee's mortal remains will embark on the last journey from there to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital, where it will be handed over for research work.

Also Read

From Cossipore to Nandigram: Bengal's last Marxist CM Buddhadeb bids adieu

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a veteran communist who wooed capital for industry

Dengue cases rising in West Bengal, govt says situation under control

BSF foils infiltration attempt by large Bangladeshi group in West Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore's 83rd Death Anniversary: All about the Bard of Bengal

Topics : West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Kolkata Medical colleges Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon