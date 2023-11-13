Vindhyachal tribes have spoken in Madhya Pradesh's political wilderness

The Vindhya Range (also known as Vindhyachal) in Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its stunning yet challenging terrain, has become a focal point for political activities. Politicians from various parties make their way to engage with local tribal communities in pursuit of their support for the upcoming state Assembly election.

However, amidst the flurry of political campaigns, there remain a few destinations untouched by these ambassadors of development.

Unpaved roads, lack of electricity, and the constant fear of encountering tigers are the reasons behind this untouched status.