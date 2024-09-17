We will not spare you: Gadkari fumes at poor upkeep of EPE, warns operators

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday came down heavily on agencies and contractors over ill-maintained roads, saying good operators would be awarded but bad ones would be "driven out of the system". "We will not spare you. We'll ensure that bank guarantees of those doing bad work are forfeited and after this, we will blacklist you, not allow you to apply for new tenders," the minister said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp His warning came after he noticed the bad maintenance of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway that he took to reach Ghaziabad to inaugurate a tree plantation drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 - Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskar Swachhata' campaign.

During his address, the minister highlighted the strides in development made under the government, the ministry and the National Highway Authority of India, citing data, expenditures and the future vision for the sector.

He also emphasised the need for pro-environment policies and initiatives like biofuel, saying the ministry is undertaking many studies for plans that could be implemented in India to reduce pollution.

However, the minister, without mincing words, expressed unhappiness over the upkeep of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and rebuked the agencies and contractors concerned.

"I have used the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after a long time. A lot of work has been done. Now I wish that a lot of people who don't work retire, some contractors get blacklisted and bank guarantees of some are forfeited," Gadkari said.

"The office bearers of associations are sitting here (in the audience at the event), the roads should be well-maintained. I saw the road today, it's very poorly maintained. We will not spare you. We'll ensure that bank guarantees of those doing bad work are forfeited and after this, we will blacklist you, not allow you to apply for new tenders," Gadkari warned.

On the other hand, Gadkari said the agencies and operators maintaining roads well will be given special recognition by the government.

"Those who do good will be awarded while those who do bad will be driven out of the system," the minister remarked.