PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad summit in US on September 21: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fourth Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit in the United States as part of his three-day visit later this week.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi's visit, beginning September 21, will also include an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Quad Summit is being held in Wilmington, in US President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, the MEA said.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.

On September 23, Modi will address the UNGA, which is meeting this year under the theme of ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit. "On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22. He will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.