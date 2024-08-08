Business Standard
Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 20

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference.
The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Kejriwal in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal excise revenue Delhi court Delhi government

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

