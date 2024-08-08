Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 20

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference.

The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Kejriwal in the case.