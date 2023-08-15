Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

When people can queue outside polling booths for assembly polls: Omar

"Excellent. So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections?" Omar said

Omar Abdullah

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday offered a backhanded compliment to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, saying the "queues" outside the Independence Day function venue were "excellent" but asked when assembly elections will be held.
"Excellent. So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections?" Omar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Abdullah was responding to media reports about long queues outside Bakshi Stadium here, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also extended good wishes on the 77th Independence Day.
"Happy Independence day to my fellow countrymen. May the idea of INDIA that binds us together triumph," she said in a post on X.
The PDP president also posted a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad walking together.

Also Read

J&K politicians have learned to live under curbs post 2019: Omar Abdullah

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

BJP won't have courage to allow assembly poll in J-K: Omar on K'taka result

EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Independence Day: PM Modi says will address nation from Red Fort next year

Congress president Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort

Modi will again unfurl national flag, but at his own house: Congress chief

Parliamentary privilege: What it is and what happens if it is breached?

Modi govt's reforms anti-people: Cong lashes out at PM's I-Day speech

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon