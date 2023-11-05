Why solving 'Maratha quota' Rubik's cube needs more than 20 moves

Maharashtra’s three-party coalition government, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, and the Ajit Anantrao Pawar-helmed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, has secured an additional two months to address the long-standing demand for a reservation quota for the Maratha (Kshatriya or warrior) community.

However, this issue, which bobs up periodically regardless of the governing party or coalition in Maharashtra, is mired in problems arising from conflicting intra-caste identities, competing interests with other