Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittings

The 2025 Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from December 1-19, with a total of 15 sittings.

The Centre on Saturday listed two Bills for consideration and passing, and 10 for introduction, consideration and passing. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 will also be presented, discussed, and voted upon.

Due to political backlash over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to include Chandigarh in Article 240 to ensure uniformity in its treatment with other union territories without a legislature, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said the government has no