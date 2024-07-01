Business Standard
With Hemant by his side, Jharkhand CM Champai makes swift populist moves

The INDIA bloc govt in Jharkhand is hurriedly unveiling schemes ahead of the Assembly polls, even as the BJP reaches out to tribals

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren (right), wife Kalpana Soren, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren attend a rally in Sahibganj’s Bhognadih on Sunday | PHOTO: PTI
Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
With former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's bail in an alleged land scam case grabbing headlines on Friday, his successor, Champai Soren, wasted no time. Champai’s Cabinet approved as many as 40 proposals in a single day, a move seen as a strategic effort to replicate the party’s Lok Sabha success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The release of Hemant Soren has fuelled speculation of a significant reshuffle within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal government. While Hemant hinted that the JMM would decide on his role, party insiders suggest Champai might continue as chief minister until

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

