close
Sensex (-1.14%)
66826.24 -770.60
Nifty (-1.17%)
19897.30 -236.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.40%)
40495.40 -162.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.05%)
5788.75 -61.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
45376.45 -603.40
Heatmap

Women's reservation bill: BJP criticises Cong, says party playing politics

Speaking on the bill, BJP member Nishikant Dubey said things work as per the Constitution amid criticism in certain quarters about the bill not being brought earlier

Women, gender, politics, female, democracy, women reservation, parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the discussion on the women's reservation bill began in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the ruling BJP criticised the Congress, saying the party was trying to play politics on it and wondered why the opposition keeps on claiming that nothing has been done.
The constitutional amendment bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into force only after census and delimitation exercise.
Speaking on the bill, BJP member Nishikant Dubey said things work as per the Constitution amid criticism in certain quarters about the bill not being brought earlier.
Reservation for women will happen and "why are you saying that nothing has been done?" Dubey said and asserted that the census will take place.
During 2020-21, when the census was scheduled to happen, Dubey recalled the coronavirus pandemic had struck and the government had saved lives of crores of people.
"This (women's reservation bill) is not yours (Congress)... It is BJP's bill... you (Congress) are trying to play politics with this bill also," he said.

Also Read

Opposition INDIA full of corrupt, criminals, alleges BJP's Dinesh Sharma

26 opposition parties likely to attend 2-day session to take on BJP

BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

Proposed election commisioners selection bill ploy to rig 2024 polls: TMC

Some parties that attended NDA meet in touch with 'INDIA' bloc: Congress

No rift in Rajasthan BJP: Dhami on Raje's absence from party event

Cong silence on MLA's misconduct amounts to tacit endorsement: U'hand BJP

Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

Participating in the discussion, DMK leader Kanimozhi said, "we want to be respected as equals".
The women's reservation bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and introduced in the Lower House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is, therefore, unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP MLAs BJP Women Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon