Cong silence on MLA's misconduct amounts to tacit endorsement: U'hand BJP

The BJP in Uttarakhand on Wednesday criticised the Congress for its silence over its MLA Madan Singh Bisht's misbehaviour with a government engineering college director, saying it amounts to a tacit endorsement of his misconduct.

Bisht was Sunday booked for allegedly creating a ruckus at the residence of the director of the Dwarahat-based Bipin Tripathi Kumaon Institute of Technology (BTKIT) KKS Mer and verbally abusing him.

Appealing to Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh to initiate action against the MLA, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said, "The Congress' silence over the ruckus created by the MLA at the institute director's residence and the use of abusive language for him amounts to a tacit endorsement of his gross misconduct."



BJP workers in Dwarahat burnt an effigy of Bisht on Tuesday, demanding action against him.

The case against the MLA was lodged under sections of the IPC, including 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespass to cause hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentionally insulting or provoking someone).

Bisht subsequently filed a counter-complaint, alleging the director violated protocol by not responding to his repeated calls that he had made to enquire about matters related to mess employees, security personnel and daily wagers working at the engineering college.

On Bhatt's demand for action against the legislator, Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said the BJP leader should first state how many party leaders he has taken disciplinary action on in the past two years.

