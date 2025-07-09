Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Workers of oppn parties disrupt rail, road traffic to enforce 'Bihar Bandh'

Workers of oppn parties disrupt rail, road traffic to enforce 'Bihar Bandh'

Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several others of the INDIA bloc, will lead a march to the Election Commission's office in Patna

Patna: Security personnel stand guard as independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav with Congress workers and supporters stop a train during a protest amid 'Bihar bandh' called by the INDIA bloc against Special Intensive Revision in the state

Yadav's supporters blocked rail and road traffic in several parts of Patna as well as in other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Muzaffarpur. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India
Jul 09 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rail and road traffic were disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday as workers of opposition parties hit the streets to enforce a statewide bandh called by the Mahagathbandhan to protest the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the assembly polls.

Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several others of the INDIA bloc, will lead a march to the Election Commission's office in Patna. 

A large number of Opposition party leaders blocked the movement of road traffic on Patna's Mahatma Gandhi Setu by burning tyres.

 

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, along with his supporters, reached Sachiwalay Halt railway station and tried to disrupt the movement of railway traffic.

Yadav's supporters blocked rail and road traffic in several parts of Patna as well as in other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Muzaffarpur. 

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, "The Election Commission, through its special intensive revision of electoral rolls, is snatching voting rights from migrants, Dalits, Mahadalits, and poor voters. It's a conspiracy to block votes ahead of the Bihar assembly polls due later this year."  Workers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation and CPM burnt tyres and blocked roads in support of the Bihar Bandh in Arwal, Jehanabad and Darbhanga as well.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made for bypolls to nagar panchayats in different parts of Patna district.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

