Home / Politics / Eyes on polls, Bihar Cabinet clears 35% government job quota for women

Eyes on polls, Bihar Cabinet clears 35% government job quota for women

Another scheme for youth cleared by the Bihar Cabinet includes financial incentives of ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh for differently abled preparing for main exam and interview of BPSC and UPSC

Eyes on polls, Bihar Cabinet clears 35% govt job quota for native women

Bihar already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved 35 per cent horizontal reservation for women native to the state in government jobs. The decision comes months ahead of the state Assembly elections.
 
The approval was part of a broader package of schemes, including the establishment of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at enhancing youth employment and empowerment.
 
Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth told ANI, "...women native to the state will be allowed 35 per cent horizontal reservation on all posts in direct appointment in all government service cadres of Bihar state."
 
The state already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. 
 
 

Bihar Youth Commission announced

 
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission. He said the commission would coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the state's youth.
 
"I am happy to inform you that with an aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youths of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to constitute Bihar Youth Commission," Kumar said on X.
 
"This commission will play a significant role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the condition of youths in the society. It will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth," he added. 
 
Another scheme for youth cleared by the Cabinet includes financial incentives of ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh for differently abled preparing for main exam and interview of the Bihar Public Service Commission and the Union Public Service Commission," Siddharth said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

