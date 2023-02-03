Rabi sowing ends with 3% rise in acreage; mustard sown in around 9.8 mn ha

almost ended with wheat being planted in around 34.32 million hectares of land.

This was less than 1 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year but significantly higher than the normal area (which is the average area of the last five years).

The area covered under (gram), which is the biggest pulses grown in the rabi season, was around 11.2 million hectares, which was 1.8 per cent less than last year but 13.36 per cent more than the normal area.

The biggest jump in acreage in the rabi season was in mustard, which has been sown in around 9.8 million hectares, which was 7.46 per cent more than the area covered last year and 55 per cent more than the normal acreage.

Most of the have now entered their maturing stage and start hitting the market in the next few weeks.



