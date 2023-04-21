Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

“There has been minimal impact on cereal production,” the NCDEX analysis said, adding that the production of millets has seen a decline as well as increase in deficient rainfall years, though millets are considered to be drought-tolerant crops.



“A possible cause of production decline could be change in sown area apart from the monsoon rainfall impact,” the report said. Kharif season crops are sown during late June or July and harvested in September or early October. Production of these crops is dependent on the performance of monsoon rains, mainly in the rain-fed areas.

The output of pulses, oilseeds and cotton are the most vulnerable to below-normal rainfall, while cereals and millets are the most resilient, an analysis by commodity exchange NCDEX of the last 12 years’ monsoon data and kharif production shows. Paddy is the biggest cereal grown in the kharif season.