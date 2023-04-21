close

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

Cereals, millets most resilient

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Crop loss

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The output of pulses, oilseeds and cotton are the most vulnerable to below-normal rainfall, while cereals and millets are the most resilient, an analysis by commodity exchange NCDEX of the last 12 years’ monsoon data and kharif production shows. Paddy is the biggest cereal grown in the kharif season.
“There has been minimal impact on cereal production,” the NCDEX analysis said, adding that the production of millets has seen a decline as well as increase in deficient rainfall years, though millets are considered to be drought-tolerant crops.

“A possible cause of production decline could be change in sown area apart from the monsoon rainfall impact,” the report said. Kharif season crops are sown during late June or July and harvested in September or early October. Production of these crops is dependent on the performance of monsoon rains, mainly in the rain-fed areas. 

Rainfall in June to September (% Departure from Long Period Average)

Cropwise change in kharif season production against the previous year (in percentages)
Year % Departure from LPA Classification Millets Cereals Pulses Oilseeds Cotton
2012 -3.6 Normal 3.40% -2.40% -2.40% 0.50% -2.80%
2013 8.6 Above Normal -0.90% 0.40% 1.40% 8.80% 4.90%
2014 -10.1 Deficient -13.20% -0.30% -4.40% -15% -3.10%
2015 -12.7 Deficient 11.80% -2.30% -3.50% -13.10% -13.80%
2016 -0.3 Normal 2.90% 7.70% 73.30% 28.90% 8.60%
2017 -2.6 Normal -13.90% 1.90% -2.90% -2.40% 0.70%
2018 -7.4 Below Normal 18.50% 1.70% -13.10% -1.60% -14.50%
2019 11.8 Excess 7.10% 1.80% -2.10% 7.60% 28.60%
2020 10.5 Excess -11.50% 4.50% 8.80% 6.60% -2.30%
2021 0.4 Normal 30.10% 3.60% -4.40% 1.00% -11.70%
2022 6.5 Above Normal -23.60% -1.30% -0.90% 5.80% 8.40%


NOTE: LPA is the average rainfall received in the last 50 years estimated to be around 87 centimeters (Based on data collected between 1971-2020). Before 2022 the LPA was 88.1 centimeters based on data collected between 1961 to 2010. Skymet did not come with first forecast in 2020 due to COVID. Monsoon Rains between 96-104 per cent of LPA is considered as 'normal'. Between 90-95 per cent of LPA as 'Below Normal', Between 105-110 per cent of LPA as above normal and more than 110 per cent of LPA as excess. Rains below 90 per cent of LPA is considered as deficient.      

Source: IMD and NCDEX

Topics : kharif crop pulses oilseeds Unseasonal rains millets

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

