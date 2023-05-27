close

Delhi court sends Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in arms supply case

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi needs to be confronted with Singh, who is already in custody in this case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
A court here on Saturday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days' custody of Delhi Police's Special Cell in an illegal arms supply case.

The court passed the order on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking Bishnoi's custodial interrogation in a case related to the recovery of 25 pistols from an alleged arms trafficker, Mukund Singh, who supplied weapons and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang.

The police submitted that sustained interrogation of the accused was required to identify his gang members to whom the recovered arms and ammunition were to be supplied and to unearth the conspiracy hatched by the gang to eliminate its rivals and others.

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi needs to be confronted with Singh, who is already in custody in this case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi court Arms

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

