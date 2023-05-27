Delhi records 12 fresh coronavirus cases, one death in last 24 hours

Delhi logged 12 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

One Covid-related fatality was also reported in the city.

The latest health bulletin, however, said the case sheet on this death is awaited from the hospital.

On May 24, the city logged 10 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.60 per cent.

The Delhi government did not issue a bulletin on Thursday and Friday.

With the fresh cases, the cumulative tally of Covid cases in Delhi has increased to 20,40,652.

Also Read Delhi logs 77 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate pegged at 3.43% AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases 796 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases cross 5K after 109 days India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 India records 1,249 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 7,927 Along with material knowledge, peace of mind must for success: Om Birla Cleared hurdles in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Maharashtra CM Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath Need continuity to make India developed nation, says Anurag Thakur Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

The active cases tally stood at 54 out of which 24 are under home isolation. Only 32 of the 7,893 beds in Covid hospitals are occupied, officials said.