close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath

'The full credit for the new indelible script of development which is being written goes to the strong leadership of the prime minister'

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Invaluable guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the vision of making India a developed country by 2047, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Speaking at the eighth NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in Delhi, Adityanath also said that in the last nine years, the world saw a new India, and under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has accomplished unprecedented achievements in every field.

"The full credit for the new indelible script of development which is being written goes to the strong leadership of the prime minister," he said.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "The invaluable guidance received from the prime minister has empowered the new Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the resolution of 'Developed India @ 2047."

Contributing as the 'growth engine' of the country, Uttar Pradesh is constantly striving to bring its economy to the level of USD one trillion to realise the vision of a developed India, he said.

Adityanath also said that embracing the prime minister's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the "dream destination" for industrial investments in the country.

The state government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption, he said.

Also Read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

Landmark gas deal with Qatar gives China unprecedented control over energy

Nation cannot celebrate achievements if women, children not safe: Rijiju

Goa's health sector's achievements showcased before G20 meeting

Jharkhand BJP to campaign from May 30 to showcase Centre's achievements

Need continuity to make India developed nation, says Anurag Thakur

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

Centre strangulating Kerala by cutting down financial grants: Kerala FM

Sisodia planted manufactured opinions in support of excise policy: CBI

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

With 13 existing and proposed expressways, Uttar Pradesh is developing as an 'expressway state', Adityanath said, adding that a state capital region is being formed on the lines of the National Capital Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi become most trusted, popular leader with his Seva Bhaav, says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; party to undergo complete revamp

Aam Aadmi Party
1 min read

CM Sawant: Iron ore mining in Goa may resume in 2023-24

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Delhi court sends Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in arms supply case

Photo: ANI
1 min read

Most Popular

Satyendar Jain suffers head injury, medical board constituted for treatment

Image
3 min read

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

export, trade deficit, market rally
3 min read

India is all set to be 4th largest global economy within 2 years: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
4 min read

Laws being misused, are flawed: WFI chief on sexual harassment charges

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
4 min read

ED attaches assets worth Rs 36.3 crore of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

Enforcement Directorate
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon