close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

These include 20 middle schools with less than 15 students, 34 high schools with less than 20 students and 36 senior-secondary schools with less than 25 students

Press Trust of India Shimla
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday de-notified 90 government middle, high and senior secondary schools, citing administrative reasons and low enrolment.

These include 20 middle schools with less than 15 students, 34 high schools with less than 20 students and 36 senior-secondary schools with less than 25 students, according to a notification issued here.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has maintained that a format would be followed for schools and colleges. Primary schools with less than 10 students, middle schools with less than 15 students, senior secondary schools with less than 25 students and colleges with less than 65 students will be shut down, he said.

Earlier, 286 schools (primary and middle) with zero enrolments were de-notified. Opposition BJP leaders have protested the move, saying the Congress government was de-notifying government institutions opened for the welfare of the common people.

The ruling party has maintained that hundreds of government institutions were opened at the fag end of the BJP government's tenure without budgetary provisions and required staff to woo voters.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Cong surge in Himachal trends: Ahead on 37 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

Centre strangulating Kerala by cutting down financial grants: Kerala FM

Sisodia planted manufactured opinions in support of excise policy: CBI

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

CM Sawant: Iron ore mining in Goa may resume in 2023-24

Delhi court sends Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in arms supply case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh govt schools

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; party to undergo complete revamp

Aam Aadmi Party
1 min read

CM Sawant: Iron ore mining in Goa may resume in 2023-24

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Delhi court sends Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in arms supply case

Photo: ANI
1 min read

Jailed Manish Sisodia appeals PM to ensure justice for protesting wrestlers

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
3 min read

India-Saudi Arabia bilateral maritime exercise conducted successfully

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

Satyendar Jain suffers head injury, medical board constituted for treatment

Image
3 min read

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

export, trade deficit, market rally
3 min read

Indian maths, science teachers in demand in England: UK Media report

Innoavtion, maths, technology, digital, online, startups, ideas, research & development, R&D
2 min read

Laws being misused, are flawed: WFI chief on sexual harassment charges

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
4 min read

ED attaches assets worth Rs 36.3 crore of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

Enforcement Directorate
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon