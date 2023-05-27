close

India-Saudi Arabia bilateral maritime exercise conducted successfully

The exercise was held from May 23-25 in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The sea phase of the second edition of bilateral exercise 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23', between the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) has been conducted successfully, officials said on Saturday.

The exercise was held from May 23-25 in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

"INS Tarkash, Subhadra and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) participated in the exercise from the Indian side. The RSNF was represented by HMS Badr and Abdul Aziz, MH 60R helo and UAV, " the Indian Navy said.

The three-day exercise at sea witnessed a wide spectrum of maritime operations. It culminated with debrief at sea followed by traditional steam past, officials said.

The successful conduct of 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23' showcased a high degree of professionalism, interoperability and exchanges of best practices between the two navies, they said.

The bilateral exercise met all its objectives and both sides intend to graduate to a more advanced level of exercises in the next edition, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

