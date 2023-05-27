India-Saudi Arabia bilateral maritime exercise conducted successfully

The sea phase of the second edition of bilateral exercise 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23', between the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) has been conducted successfully, officials said on Saturday.

The exercise was held from May 23-25 in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

"INS Tarkash, Subhadra and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) participated in the exercise from the Indian side. The RSNF was represented by HMS Badr and Abdul Aziz, MH 60R helo and UAV, " the Indian Navy said.

The three-day exercise at sea witnessed a wide spectrum of maritime operations. It culminated with debrief at sea followed by traditional steam past, officials said.

The successful conduct of 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23' showcased a high degree of professionalism, interoperability and exchanges of best practices between the two navies, they said.

The bilateral exercise met all its objectives and both sides intend to graduate to a more advanced level of exercises in the next edition, they said.

