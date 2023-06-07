close

Nagaland seeks 5 basic food laboratories with adequate manpower from Centre

Pointing out that Nagaland is not a dustbin for adulterated and sub-standard products, Sema said

Nagaland Commissioner and Secretary for Health and Family, Y Kikheto Sema, on Wednesday said that several imported food products in the state do not have manufacturing and expiry tags.

Pointing out that Nagaland is not a dustbin for adulterated and sub-standard products, Sema said to provide safe food to people, the state government has requested the Central government to set up five basic food laboratories and Modified Food Safety on Wheels (MFSW) with adequate manpower.

Currently, the state has only one food safety lab in Kohima and three MFSWs.

Once we are equipped properly, we will verify imported as well locally produced food items and ban the selling of any adulterated food, the official said.

Stressing the importance of eating quality food, Sema suggested the necessity of setting up proper markets for vegetable and fruit vendors.

Though we do not eat clothes and cars, it is sold in air-conditioned markets but the vegetables and fruits that we eat are being sold on the streets, he said.

Sema was speaking at the 5th World Food Safety Day organised by Food Safety Authority (FSA) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland on the theme Food Standards Saves Lives' in the state capital.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

