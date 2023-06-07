close

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Ganster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Ganster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who was held in Lucknow jail was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lucknow court

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

