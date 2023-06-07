Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Ganster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who was held in Lucknow jail was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.