"I am still in the game", Rishabh Pant says in new Zomato ad promoting ZPL



Pant has been sidelined from the upcoming season of IPL following his car accident in December 2022, in which he sustained several injuries. In the accident, which took place near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Pant had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, an abrasion on his back and smaller injuries on his right wrist, ankle, and toe. Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), food-delivery app Zomato launched a new advertisement campaign featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. In the ad, Pant can be seen saying, "I am still in the game boss, I am coming to play."



The ad featuring Pant was about ZPL or Zomato Premier League. It is an in-app gamification project that permits the users to predict winners of the matches and avail offers based on the accuracy of their predictions. Pant had to undergo plastic surgery after the accident.



"I am still in the game boss, I am coming to play," he said. Pant, in the video, says, "I can't live without two things, Cricket and Food. I haven't been able to play cricket for the past few months, but the doctor has told me to eat properly. So I had lots of healthy food at home and whenever my teammates come over, I order from Zomato. Then slowly, everyone got busy with practice because the cricket season was starting soon. That's when I felt that if everyone is playing, why not me?"

Also Read IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day Pant thanks 'two heroes' in 1st statement after crash, says recovering well Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones