Pant thanks 'two heroes' in 1st statement after crash, says recovering well

In his first public comments after his serious car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on the night of December 30, cricketer has thanked the "two heroes" who helped him get timely treatment at a hospital. Pant said he is "forever grateful and indebted" to them.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that his surgery was successful and the road to recovery had begun. "I am ready for the challenges ahead," he added.

Pant's car had collided with a divider and caught fire, and the 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries in the crash. He suffered cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and also had abrasion injuries on his back.

Soon after the crash, Pant was rescued from the wreckage of the vehicle by passersby and immediately admitted to a local hospital.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant tweeted on Monday night.

Pant was then moved to a hospital in Dehradun and later flown to Mumbai by BCCI for surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," he added.

In another tweet, he thanked his fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for their kind words and encouragement.

Pant is likely to remain out of the cricketing field for most of 2023, missing several high-profile competitions this year, including the IPL. His absence from the field may adversely impact his chances for the ODI World Cup in October-November this year.