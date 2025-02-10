Business Standard

'Remove controversial India's Got Lalent episode,' NCPCR writes to YouTube

NCPCR chief has written to YouTube to remove the controversial episode of IGL featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: After his controversial remarks on a show, Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is receiving severe online criticism. Despite the apology, the wave of negative comments shows no sign of slowing down, with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) now joining the list of critics.
 
Taking cognisance of the incident, the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has written to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy, YouTube, to remove the controversial India Got Latent episode from its platform, featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comments.
 
Writing a letter to the YouTube head, NCPCR asks her "to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police. authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action. An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter."  YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises after complaint over obscene joke
   
Apart from this, a BJP functionary also lodged a police complaint against the participants of the 'India's Got Latent' show for the reportedly obscene content. 
 
The people have been expressing their outrage asking for Ranveer Allahbadia to be boycotted due to his remarks, which included derogatory jokes. The controversy over the language on the show has also given rise to a debate over content regulation, especially on OTT platforms.
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

