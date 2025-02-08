Business Standard

Bride's family breaks off engagement over groom's low Cibil score

Bride's family breaks off engagement over groom's low Cibil score

The Cibil report revealed that the groom had multiple loans from various financial institutions, resulting in a poor credit rating

Marriage (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

A bride’s family in Murtizapur, Maharashtra called off an arranged marriage after discovering the groom’s low Cibil score. The decision, made after reviewing the groom’s credit report, reflects the importance families place on financial stability over more traditional factors such as family background and personal compatibility.  
 

Cibil score: The new matrimonial criteria

According to a report by The Times of India, the wedding arrangements between the two families had been nearly finalised, with preparations well underway. However, during a customary pre-wedding meeting, the bride’s uncle made an unexpected request: to review the groom’s Cibil report, a document summarising an individual’s credit history, outstanding loans, and repayment behaviour.
   
Upon accessing the report, the bride’s relatives were shocked to learn that the groom had multiple loans from various financial institutions, resulting in a poor credit rating. A low Cibil score generally indicates defaults, delayed payments, and financial instability, raising concerns about the groom’s ability to provide financial security in the marriage.
 
The bride’s uncle questioned whether someone already burdened with significant debt could ensure a stable financial future for his spouse. His apprehensions quickly gained support from other family members, who felt that the financial risks were too high. After a discussion, they unanimously decided to call off the engagement.
 
This incident highlights how financial awareness is increasingly influencing personal and social decisions beyond just banking and lending.

As financial literacy improves, factors like creditworthiness are likely to become essential considerations in marriages, particularly in arranged setups where families seek long-term stability.
 

What is a Cibil score?

A Cibil score is a three-digit number (ranging from 300 to 900) that reflects your credit history, derived from your Cibil report. This report includes details about your loans, credit card accounts, payment history, and outstanding balances. A higher score (750 and above) signals responsible financial behaviour, while a low score suggests poor debt management and higher financial risks. 
A score between 750 and 900 is considered excellent.
 
Financial institutions use this score to assess loan eligibility, influencing everything from interest rates to borrowing limits. A poor credit score can lead to loan rejections or stringent repayment conditions.
 
A Cibil score can be maintained or improved by: 
Timely payments: Ensure all loan EMIs and credit card bills are paid before the due date. 
Low credit utilisation: Keep credit card usage below 30% of the limit to avoid appearing over-reliant on credit. 
Limit multiple loan applications: Frequent credit inquiries can negatively impact the score. 
Diverse credit mix: A combination of secured (home, car loans) and unsecured (credit cards, personal loans) credit can help improve the score.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

