Asiad 2023: India vs China football live match time, streaming today

India will begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign today against the hosts China at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium. This will be India's 57th game in the Asiad history as they return to the continental tournament after a break of 9 years. India last participated in 2014 at the Incheon Games. The India vs China football match in Asian Games 2023 at 5 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).





Asian Games football groups A total of 23 teams are participating in the Hangzhou 2022 Games in China. The 23 teams are divided into six groups, with India in Group A, China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Group A: China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India

Group B: Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mongolia

Group C: Uzbekistan, Syria, Hong Kong China, Afghanistan

Group D: Japan, Palestine, Qatar

Group E: South Korea, Bahrain, Thailand, Kuwait

Group F: North Korea, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Taipei

How are India prepared for the IND vs CHN clash?

India have been termed underdogs ahead of their Asian Games 2023 opening match against China, given they are coming into the game without any training session and proper rest. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday, and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players even to have a training session together.





Asiad 2023 India vs China Football Preview



In any case, the duo will not be available for the Group A match against China on Tuesday, which will be a blow for India. Also, head coach Igor Stimac said on Sunday that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri will not play the opening match to save them for the later two games. Moreover, two players -- defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga -- out of the 22 players picked will join later as their visas were not ready. The Indian contingent's chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has, however, said that the duo will get their 'express visas' in a day or two and they will join the team.

Chhetri started training just a few weeks ago as he needed time with his family after recently becoming a father.

Sunil Chhetri eyes new record





India vs China head-to-head During the India vs China football match, all eyes will be on India's charismatic captain, Sunil Chhetri. He is set to become only the third Indian to lead the team in two Asian Games -- 2014 and 2022. Sailen Manna (1951 and 1954) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2002 and 2006) are the other two.

Total matches played: 19

India won: 00

China won: 14

Drawn: 5

Total goals scored by India vs China: 8

Total goals scored by China vs India: 33

It will be a tough game for India, given they have never defeated China. India (99) are also 19 places below China (80) in the FIFA rankings. However, the team can take confidence from their superb performance against China in 2018 when India denied China a win in a goalless draw.

Asian Games 2023, India vs China football live match time, streaming and telecast details

When will India begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2023?

India will begin their Asiad 2023 campaign against China today, September 19, 2023.

At what time India vs China football match will begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs China football will kick-start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs China match in the Asian Games 2023?

The live telecast of the India vs China football match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to watch the live stream of the India vs China football match in Asiad 2023?

The live stream of the IND vs CHN match will be available on the Sony LIV application and website.