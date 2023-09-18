Asiad 2023: Why do certain events of Hangzhou 2023 begin on September 19

The Asian Games are finally here and it will begin on September 19, 2023. It might come as a shock to many that the official date of the Opening ceremony is September 23 and the games are starting on September 19. However, according to the schedule shared by the organising committee of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, certain sports will begin on Tuesday, September 19 and Cricket is one of them.

Which sporting events will begin on September 19 at the Asian Games?





Also Read: According to the general competition schedule of the Asian Games 2023 shared on the official website of the Hangzhou Asian Games on August 31, 2023, cricket, football, beach volleyball and volleyball will begin on September 19, 2023. Other sports such as modern pentathlon and rowing will begin on September 20, 2023. Sailing will start on September 21, while Table Tennis will start on September 22. These are the only sports that will begin before the start of the opening ceremony on September 23.Also Read: Asiad 2023: India football teams' full schedule, squads. match timings

India’s participation in events starting on September 19

Indian football, volleyball, rowing, sailing and table tennis teams alongside Indian women’s cricket teams will take part in events starting before September 23, 2023, at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Indian football team under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri will begin its campaign at the Asian Games 2023 against hosts China starting September 18 onwards. The match will be played from 05:00 pm IST onwards. The Indian men’s volleyball team will also be in action on September 19. They will take on Cambodia in a Group C encounter from 04:30 pm IST onwards. No other Indian player or team will be in action on September 19.

India’s schedule for the Asian Games 2023 of all events

The Indian team will be looking to better its record medal haul of 70 medals which included 16 gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games. Though various sporting programmes will begin before September 23, the medal rounds of all sports will start only after the opening ceremony on September 23, 2023.

A total of 655 athletes from India will take part in 41 sporting disciplines out of 61. A total of 481 gold medals are on offer at the Hangzhou Asian Games.