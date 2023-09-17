Asiad 2023: India football teams' full schedule, squads. match timings

The Indian men’s and women’s football teams will be participating in the Asian Games for the first since 2014. This came after the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs finally relaxed the rules on pleas of the coach and the fans.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) made it mandatory in 2018 that only those teams will get an entry into the Asiad whose rankings in Asia were eighth or above at the time of sending the entries. Both the men's and the women's football teams ranked below 8 in Asia. While the men’s team’s ranking is 18th in the continent, Women are ranked 11th.

Indian men’s football team’s performance at the Asian Games

The best years of Indian football at the Asian level are long gone. The team has actually won two gold medals and a bronze medal, but the last of those came way back in 1970. Since then India’s best-ever finish has been sixth in the home games in Delhi Asiad in 1982.

India women’s football team’s performance at the Asian Games

The Indian women’s football team participated in the Asian Games for the first time in 1998. They finished eighth with a goal difference of -35 and 0 points to their name.

Also Read Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy Asiad 2023: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings Saga of sacrifices inspires Indian women hockey team for Asiad, Olympics Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain We have sent players list to AIFF for Asiad selection: East Bengal coach

16 years later in 2014, the Blue Tigeresses won their first game of the competition by beating Maldive 15-0, but lost the remaining two matches to finish ninth overall in an 11-team event.

Indian football teams’ chances at Asian Games 2023

Although the Asian Games football teams compete in the age group of U-23 for men and senior women, India would take inspiration from the recent form of its senior team to try and move forward to the round of 16 at least.

Grouped alongside China, Bangladesh and Myanmar of which only China has a higher ranking, the Indian men’s football team’s chances are bright of moving into the knockouts.

As for the women’s team, they too can punch above their weight at the group stage to make it to the quarterfinal. Placed alongside Chinese Taipei and Thailand, both of whom are ranked above the Indian team, but are not the best in Asia, India could try and upset them to make it to the last eight.

Indian men’s football team Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Head coach: Igor Stimac

Indian men’s football team schedule for Asian Games

Date- 2023 Match Time (IST) Venue September 19 China vs India 17:00 Hangzhou September 21 India vs Bangladesh 13:30 Xiaoshan September 24 Myanmar vs India 17:00 Xiaoshan

If the Indian men’s team moves further than the group stage then the Schedule will be updated as follows

September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16

October 1: Men’s Quarter-final

October 4: Men’s Semi-final

October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match

Indian women’s football team Squad

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan

Indian women’s football team schedule for Asian Games:

Date- 2023 Match Time (IST) Venue September 21 Chinese Taipei vs India 17:00 Wenzhou September 24 India vs Thailand 17:00 Wenzhou

If India women’s football team moves further than the group stage then the Schedule will be updated as follows

September 30: Women’s Quarter-final

October 3: Women’s Semi-final

October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match

Indian men’s and women’s football team matches at Asian Games broadcast and live streaming details

When would the Indian men's football team matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian men’s football matches will be played on September 24, 26, 28, 30 and October 02, 2023.

When would the Indian women's football team matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian women’s football team matches will be played on September 27, 29, October 01 and 03, 2023.

Which channels will telecast Indian men's and women’s football team matches at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian men’s and women’s football team matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian men's and women’s football matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can livestream the Indian men’s and women's football matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.