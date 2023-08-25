Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.69%)
64799.22 -453.12
Nifty (-0.77%)
19237.75 -148.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.74%)
38502.00 -287.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.75%)
5396.90 -40.80
Nifty Bank (-0.92%)
44084.80 -411.40
Heatmap

Asiad 2023: Whatever command khap gives, I am ready to obey that - Bajrang

All those khap panchayats, all those Chaudhury organisation members who joined in the protest at Jantar Mantar, gather them together, whatever command they give, I am ready to obey that, says Bajrang

Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Thursday indicated he might withdraw from the Asian Games if all the panchayats that backed him during the protest at Jantar Mantar ask him to do so.
Bajrang and five fellow wrestlers, including Olympic medaillst Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, sat at the Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment, and several khap panchayats had come to support them.
But, later on, they were not happy with Bajrang and Vinesh demanding exemption from the Asian Games trials in July and then accepting direct entries to the quadrennial showpiece event in Hangzhou from September 23.
In the wake of the exemption given to the two from appearing in trials, the parents and coaches of the wrestlers, who had appeared in the July trials, held protests in Hisar and at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters in New Delhi against the decision of the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee for wrestling.
A meeting of khap panchayats was also convened at the Jat Dharamshala in Jind to discuss the alleged mis-treatment of Vishal Kaliraman, who had topped the Asian Games trials but his name was sent as standby, while Bajrang was the first choice in the 65kg freestyle category.
With the anger among the khap panchayats rising, Bajrang indicated at the Mahapanchayat in Jind district of Haryana that he could withdraw from the Asian Games if the panchayats, which backed him during the protest at Jantar Mantar, ask him to do so.

Also Read

Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang

Asian Games 2023, India wrestling squad: Full list of wrestlers for Asiad

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Asian Games 2023: IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials

Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh pulls out; clears way for Antim's inclusion

WFI suspension: It will hugely impact Asian Games medal prospects - Kartar

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

Sports ministry okays wrestlers Bajrang and Deepak's foreign training

Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lean on lessons from captain cool MS Dhoni

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Around 25 khaps attend the meeting but BKU's Naresh Tikait, who visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar on several occasions, was absent.
The next Khap Mahapanchayat will be held on September 10.
"All those khap panchayats, all those Chaudhury organisation members who joined in the protest at Jantar Mantar, gather them together. Whatever command they give, I am ready to obey that," the Tokyo bronze-medal winner said.
"I am not going to make a decision confined in a room. All the khap panchayats should take that decision. We are engaged in the fight for daughters, because we are not fighting a wrestling match, we are fighting the battle for our daughters."

However, the mahapanchayat could not arrive at a decision on Thursday and another meeting has been called on September 10.
But Bajrang will not attend the September 10 mahapanchayat because he is leaving for Issyk-kul in Kyrgyzstan for training.
He, however, said he will accept and honour whatever decision the mahapanchayat takes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia Asian Games Wrestling khap panchayat

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon