WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
The global wrestling body, United World Wrestling (UWW), suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation (WFI) of India over its failure to conduct elections. 

This means Indian grapplers will not compete at the World Championships in Belgrade under the Indian flag.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships, starting September 16.

The UWW decided to suspend the WFI as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

The IOA had appointed the ad-hoc panel on April 27 and was supposed to hold elections within 45 days.

On April 28, the global Wrestling body warned WFI that it could suspend the Indian federation if the deadline to hold elections is not honoured.

"The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee," news agency PTI reported, quoting an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source.

Why WFI elections didn't take place?

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7, but the Sports Ministry declared the process null and void after star Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik renewed their protest against outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Then, IOA appointed an ad-hoc panel to take care of WFI's day-to-day affairs and conduct elections in due course.

Despite the ad-hoc panel's effort, the WFI elections have been delayed many times with multiple disgruntled and disaffiliated state bodies moving the court, seeking the right to participate in the polls.

Topics : WFI Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

