Asian Games 2023: 3 Wushu players from Arunachal unable to travel to China

The three top women players from Arunachal Prades could not download their accreditation cards for the Hangzhou Games, while other team members could.

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

The three female Wushu players are part of the India contingent for the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou.

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Three Wushu players, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, are stranded in New Delhi due to the absence of clearance from Chinese authorities.

The three female Wushu players are part of the India contingent for the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou. Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were scheduled to fly out to take a flight to China on Wednesday night from IGI Airport in Delhi. 

According to a Times of India report, the three top women players from Arunachal Prades could not download their accreditation cards for the Hangzhou Games, while other team members could. The cards serve as visas. 

All three players are accommodated at Sports Authority of India's JLN hoster until their participation is resolved. 

In July, a 12-member Wushu team cancelled its trip to China's Chengdu for the World Universit Games after 'stapled visas' were issued to the same three female players.

Topics : Asian Games Arunachal Pradesh BS Web Reports visa row

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

