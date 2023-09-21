Asiad 2023: HC dismisses boxers' plea, says no time to hold trials now

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea moved by three boxers, including world championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, saying that conducting trials now is not possible as the Asian Games are starting this week.

The Asian Games will commence in Hangzhou on September 23.

Panghal (51kg), national champion Rohit Mor (57kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) had moved the high court against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after they were left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Games in July.

They had questioned BFI's evaluation process for the selection of the Asian Games squad, demanding that trials be held in their weight categories.

"The court rejected the petition to hold trials as there is hardly any time left. The Asian Games are starting on September 23," Haryana-based sports activist Jaipal Dhankhar, who is a fellow petitioner, told PTI.

"The detailed judgement is expected to come in a day or two," he added.

According to BFI's new selection policy, which has been in place since this year, boxers undergo an evaluation process for three weeks where they are judged on various parameters.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been selected for the Games ahead of Panghal, Mor and Ahlawat, respectively.

The boxing events begin on Sunday.