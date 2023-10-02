close
Asian Games 2023: Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s

Karthika, Heeral, Aarathy Kasturiraj

Photo: X @narendramodi

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Indian roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best ever performance at the Asian Games here on Monday.
The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.
The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).
Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay.
Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.
Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Team India

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

