Asian Games LIVE updates: Kabaddi event begins; Indian shuttlers in action

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: Indian paddlers Sutirtha and Mukherjee will be in action in Semis vs Koreans in the women's doubles event. India have 53 medals - Gold- 12, Silver - 20; Bronze - 20

Asian Games LIVE updates: Kabaddi event begins; Indian shuttlers in action

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

On Day 9 (October 02) of Asian Games 2023, India women's team will begin their campaign in the continental tournament as they lock horns with Chinese Taipei. While India men's hockey eam will be up against Bangladesh in their last group game. In the medal events, India will be hoping medals from their Caneo contingent before Athletics final events begin in the evening. The Day 9 of Asian Games will also mark the beginning of Badminton singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, which starts at 7:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, in one othe historic matches, Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be in action in semifinal against Koreans in women's doubles event.  Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
...Read More

Topics : PV Sindhu Asian Games Kabaddi Badminton

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 4:48 AM IST

