Asian Games 2023 full India schedule, timings, medal hopefuls, streaming

India will aim for its biggest medal haul in the single edition of Asian Games history as the athletes take on the field in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent comprises 655 athletes who will be participating in 41 disciplines across 36 sports.

Largest ever Asina Games contingent for India

(Check How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games here) The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2023 will be the biggest that India has ever sent for an Asiad. It eclipses the previous record of 625 Indian athletes at an Asian Games that was set during Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games. The India contingent for the 2023 Asian Games would be 85 more than the 570 athletes during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

Abki Baar 100 Paar: The 100-medal target

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has set a target of 100 medals for Hangzhou 2022 games. The target has been established, seeing India’s great success in recent sporting events. Speaking on this, India’s minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, said, “It is good to talk about 100 medals or more, but every athlete is selected on merit. And the Prime Minister has said that when you represent 140 crore people of the country, you have to give your best at all times and medals and success will come by itself.”

India’s performance at the last edition of Asian Games- 2018 Jakarta- Palembang

India’s Biggest Medal Prospects at Asian Games 2023 India scripted history at the 2018 Asian Games by achieving its best-ever medal haul. The 570 athletes contingent managed to win 16 Gold, 23 Silver and 31 Bronze medals at the Jakarta-Palembang edition held in Indonesia from August 08 to September 02, 2018. (Check India's medal tally in the 2018 Asian Games here)

Undeniably, Neeraj Chopra is the best gold medal bet for the Indian contingent. Reigning Olympic and world champion, Neeraj doesn’t have anyone to catch up to. He would be going in as the firm favourite. He will aim to breach the 90-meter mark before the Paris Olympics, which will be his biggest chance.

India's full schedule for Asian Games 2023

The Indian contingent has been in action since September 19 . However, the medal matches and individual events will kick start on September 24. The women's cricket event will see India competing against Bangladesh in the semifinal on September 24 at 6:30 AM IST.

India full schedule for Asian Games 2023

September 23, Saturday

Table Tennis (Men’s and Women’s Team): Round 3 (7:30am)

Opening Ceremony

September 24, Sunday

Shooting: Women’s 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey (6am)

Rowing: Finals (6:30am)

Wushu: Round 1 to finals (6:30am to 5pm)

Table Tennis (Men’s and Women’s Team): Round 4 and Quarterfinals (7:30am)

Tennis (Round 1): Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina, Karman Thandi (Singles), Mixed Doubles (7:30am)

Men’s Hockey: India Vs Uzbekistan (8:45am)

Women’s Rugby: India Vs Hong Kong (9:30am)

India Vs Japan (2:30pm)

Boxing (Round 1): Nikhat Zareen (11:30am), Jaismine Lamboria (11:30am), Shiva Thapa (11:30am), Lakshya Chahar (11:30am), Parveen Hooda (4:30 pm), Sanjeet (4:30 pm)

Women’s Football: India Vs Thailand (1:30pm)

September 25, Monday

Women’s Cricket: Medal matches (6:30am onwards)

Rowing: Final (6:30am)

Shooting: Men’s 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team) – Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (6:30am)

Wushu: Round 1 to finals (6:30am to 5pm)

Gymnastics (Qualifying): Pranati Nayak (7:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Finals): Likhith SP (7:30am), Dhinidhi Desinghu (7:30am), Hashika Ramachandran (7:30am), Virdhawal Khade (7:30am)

Table Tennis: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Mixed doubles Round 1, Men’s and Women’s Team semifinals (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles action continue (6:30am)

Judo: Garima Choudhary (7:30am – 3:30pm)

Rugby: India vs Singapore (8:30am)

Boxing (Round 1): Arundhati Chaudhary (11:30am), Deepak Bhoria (11:30am)

Handball: India Vs Japan (11:30am)

Women’s Basketball: India Vs Uzbekistan (11:30 am)

Men’s Basketball: India Vs Uzbekistan (5:30pm)

September 26, Tuesday

Fencing (Round 1 to Finals): Bhavani Devi (6:30am)

Men’s Hockey: India Vs Singapore (6:30am)

Shooting: Air rifle mixed team – Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Final): Tanish Mathew, Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Palak Joshi, Anand AS (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles (6:30am)

Judo (Round 1 to Finals): Avtar Singh, Indubala Devi, Tulika Maan (7:30am to 3:30pm)

Cycling (Round 1 to Finals): Men’s and Women’s team sprint (7:30am to 12:30pm)

Squash (Round 1): Men’s and Women’s Teams

Boxing (Round 1): Lovlina Borgohain, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

September 27, Wednesday

Equestrian: Dressage, Semifinals (5:30am)

Fencing (Preliminary to Final): Men’s Foil Team – Dev, Arjun, Akash Kumar, Bibish Kathiresan (6:30am); Women’s Epee Team – Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Jyotika Dutta (9:30am)

Shooting: Women’s 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team) – Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Women’s 25m pistol (Individual & Team) – Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh; Men’s and Women’s Skeet (Individual & Team) – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshana Rathore (6:30am)

Cycling (Men’s Sprint, Preliminary Round): Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Esow Alban (7:30am)

Squash (Round 1): Women’s Team – Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna (7:30am); Men’s Team – Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu (10am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Final): Maana Patel, Lineysha AK (7:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 1,2): Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee, Diya Chitale/Sreeja Akula, Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah, Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Sailing: Finals (9am)

Women’s Hockey: India Vs Singapore (10am)

Women’s Basketball: India Vs China (11:30am)

Boxing (Round 2): Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Gymnastics (Final): Pranati Nayak (12:30pm)

Women’s Handball: India Vs Hong Kong (4:30pm)

Wushu (Semifinals): Onilu Tega, Roshibina Devi, Vikrant Baliyan, Surya Singh, Sunil Singh (5pm)

Men’s Basketball: India Vs Macau (5:30pm)

Esports: EA Sports FC Online Final (6pm)

September 28, Thursday

Golf (Round 1): Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs (3:30am)

Shooting: Men’s 10m air pistol (Individual & Team) – Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema; Skeet mixed team – Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh Khangura/Parinaaz Dhaliwal (6:30am)

Esports: League of Legends semifinals (6:30am/11:30am)

Wushu: Individual Gold Medal matches (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to finals): Aneesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra, Vritti Agarwal (7:30am)

Cycling: Men’s Sprint QFs to finals, Women’s Sprint – Celestina, Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Sashikala Agase (7:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 2, 3, QFs): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Tennis (Quarterfinals, Semifinals): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Squash (Quarterfinals): Men’s and Women’s Teams (10am, 2:30pm)

Badminton (Round 1): Men’s Team, Women’s Team (10:30am) Boxing (Round 2): Deepak Bhoria, Jaismine Lamboria (11:30 am/4:30 pm)

Men’s Basketball: India Vs China (3:30pm) Men’s Hockey: India Vs Japan (6pm)

September 29, Friday

Golf: Round 2 (3:30am)

Athletics: Medal Events – Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh, Priyanka Goswami (5:30am), Tanya Kumari, Rachna Kumari, Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur (4:30pm); Heats – Aishwarya Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Md Anas, Md Ajmal. Medal Events – Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh, Priyanka Goswami (5:30am), Tanya Kumari, Rachna Kumari, Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur (4:30pm); Heats – Aishwarya Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Md Anas, Md Ajmal. Check India Athletics full schedule here

Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol (Individual & Team) – Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak; Men’s 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team) – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to finals): Sajan Prakash, Kushagra Rawat, Nina Venkatesh (6:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 3, Mixed Doubles SF): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Tennis: Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles finals; Men’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles semifinals (7:30am)

Squash (Semifinals): Women’s Team (8:30am), Women’s Individual (12:30pm), Men’s Team (1:30pm)

Badminton (Round 2): Men’s and Women Teams (10:30am, 3:30pm)

Boxing (Round 2, QFs): Parveen Hooda, Nikhat Zareen, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Cycling (QFs to finals): Women’s Sprint (11:30am)

Esports: League of Legends Final (11:30am)

Men’s Basketball: India Vs Malaysia (12pm)

Women’s Handball: India Vs China (3:30pm)

Women’s Hockey: India Vs Malaysia (4pm)

September 30, Saturday

Golf: Round 3 (3:30am)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (5:30am)

Shooting: Air pistol mixed team – Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS; Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh (6:30am)

Roller Sports: Aarthy Kasturi Raj (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Kurash: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Table Tennis (Quarterfinals): Singles and doubles (9:30am)

Badminton: Men’s and Women’s Teams Semifinals (10:30am, 4:30pm)

Boxing (Quarterfinals): Lovlina Borgohain, Nishant Dev, Sachin (11:30am/4:30pm)

Women’s Handball: India Vs Nepal (11:30am)

Squash: Men’s and Women’s Team Finals (11:30am, 1pm)

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi (1:30pm, 4:30pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Men’s 400m, Women’s 400m, Kartik Kumar, Gulveer Singh; Heats – Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj, Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (5pm)

Men’s Hockey: India Vs Pakistan (6pm)

October 1, Sunday

Golf: All Finals (3:30am)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (5:30am)

Archery: Individual Ranking Rounds – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Rajat Chauhan, Prathamesh Jawkar, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur (6:30am)

Men’s Trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu (6:30am)

Bridge (Round 2): Men’s and Women’s Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Kurash: Round 1 to Finals (7am)

Badminton: Men’s and Women’s Team finals (10:30am, 4:30pm)

Boxing (QFs and SFs): Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Chaudhary, Shiva Thapa, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Women’s Hockey: India Vs Korea (1:30pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh, Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Avinash Sable, Seema Punia, Harmilan Bains, Kumari Diksha, Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson, Jyothi Yarraji; Heats – Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Amlan Borgohain (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (5pm)

October 2, Monday

Archery: Individuals Round 1-3, Team Round 1 (6:30am)

Roller Sports (Round 1 to finals): Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating Relay teams (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Finals (7am)

Badminton (Round 1): HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Satwik/Chirag, Dhruv/Arjun, Gayatri/Treesa, Tanisha/Ashwini, Sai Prateek/Tanisha, Rohan/Sikki (11:30am)

Squash (Round 1): Mixed Doubles, Men’s and Women’s Individual (12:30pm)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (12:30pm)

Men’s Hockey: India Vs Bangladesh (1pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Pavithra V, Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Parul Chaudhary, Preeti Lamba, Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, Mixed 4x400m Relay; Heats – Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh, Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal, Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P, Sinchal Ravi, Vithya Ramraj (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (4:30pm)

October 3, Tuesday

Archery: Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals (6am)

Men’s Cricket (QF): India vs TBC (6:30am)

Bridge (Semifinals): Men’s and Women’s Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Final (7am)

Women’s Hockey: India Vs Hong Kong (7:30am)

Sport Climbing: Speed Individual – Aman Verma, Dhiraj Dinka, Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu (7:30am)

Soft Tennis: Round 1 to QFs (7:30am) Badminton (Round 2): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Semifinals, Finals): Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Shiva Thapa, Narender, Sanjeet (11:30/4:40pm)

Sepak Takraw: Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Semifinals (11:30am)

Squash (Quarterfinals): Mixed Doubles, Men’s and Women’s Individual (12:30pm)

Athletics: Harmilan Bains, Kumari Chanda, Rubina Yadav, Pooja, Praveen Chitravel, Abdullah Aboobacker, Sinchal Ravi, Vithya Ramraj, Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P, Ankita, Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani, Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal (3:30pm)

October 4, Wednesday

Archery: Mixed Teams QFs to Final (6:30 am)

Sepak Takraw: Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Finals (6:30am)

Soft Tennis: Semifinals and Finals (7:30am)

Wrestling (Greco-Roman): Gyanendra, Neeraj, Vikash, Sunil Kumar (7:30am)

Squash (SFs): Mixed Doubles, Men’s Individual (9:30am)

Badminton (QFs): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Finals): Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain, Deepak Bhoria, Nishanth Dev, Shiva Thapa, Sachin, Lakshya Chahar (11:30am/4:30 pm) Men’s Hockey: Semifinals (1:30pm)

Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh, Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Sheena N, Harmilan Bains, Kumari Chanda, Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, Women’s 4x400m Relay, Men’s 4x400m Relay (3:30pm)

October 5, Thursday

Archery: Compound Men’s and Women’s Teams QFs to Final (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Wrestling: Greco Roman – Narender Cheema, Naveen; Women’s Freestyle – Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal, Manshi (7:30am)

Badminton (QFs, SFs): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Finals): Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Lakshya Chahar, Narender (11:30am/4:30pm)

Squash: Individual and Mixed Doubles Finals (11:30am)

Women’s Hockey: Semifinals (1:30pm)

October 6, Friday

Equestrian: Dressage Team and Individual final standings (5:30am)

Archery: Recurve Men’s and Women’s Teams QFs to Final (6:30am)

Men’s Cricket: Semifinals (6:30am)

Bridge (Finals): Men’s and Women’s Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Kabaddi: Men’s and Women’s Semifinals (7am)

Wrestling: Women’s Freestyle – Sonam Malik, Radhika, Kiran; Men’s Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia (7:30am)

Sepak Takraw: Men’s and Women’s Regu Semifinals (11:30am)

Men’s Hockey: Final (4pm)

Badminton: Men’s Singles Semifinals (4:30pm)

October 7, Saturday

Archery: All Individual Finals (6:30am)

Sepak Takraw: Men’s and Women’s Regu Finals (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Kabaddi: Women’s Final (7 am), Men’s Final (12:30pm)

Wrestling: Men’s Freestyle – Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, Sumit (07:30am)

Badminton: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles Finals (10:30am)

Men’s Cricket: Final (11:30am)

Women’s Hockey: Final (4pm)

October 8, Sunday

Closing Ceremony

Asian Games 2023 broadcast and live-streaming details for India

When would the Asian Games 2023 sporting events start?

Sporting events at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou China started September 19 onwards and they will go on till September 08, 2023.

Which channels will telecast the Asian Games 2023 sporting events in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of sporting events on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the sporting events at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can livestream the sporting events at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.