Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

The bridge competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 27 September to 6 October 2023 at Hangzhou Qi-yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall

Players part of the Indian Bridge contingent for Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

Players part of the Indian Bridge contingent for Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
The Indian bridge contingent won three medals, including a gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia when the sport was introduced for the first time in the continental multi-sport extravaganza. This time around, a total of 18 players will represent India in the Bridge event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. They will vie for three gold medals in Opens (Men’s Team), Ladies (Women’s Team) and Mixed Team events in games played over the course of 10 days. 

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in Bridge for Asian Games 2023?

For India, the biggest medal hopes in bridge is Rajeshwar Tiwari in the Opens category. He is ranked 71st in the world and third in Asia behind China’s Jie Zao and India’s Keyzad Anklesaria who is not part of the country’s Asian Games 2023 contingent. Rajeev and Himani Khandelwal are ranked 86th in the world and fifth in Asia after four Chinese players. So they too are capable of getting a medal on their day. 

Indian bridge team’s performance at the Asian Games

The Men’s pair of Pranab Vardhan and Shibnath Sarkar won the gold medal, India’s first ever in the sport. The men’s team and mixed team of India also secured bronze medals in the Jakarta Asian Games. 

Indian bridge contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Opens

Jaggy Shivdasani - Open teams
Sandeep Thakral - Open teams
Rajeshwar Tiwari - Open teams
Sumit Mukherjee - Open teams
Raju Tolani - Open teams
Ajay Khare - Open teams

Mixed

Kiran Nadar - Mixed team
B Satyanarayana - Mixed team
Himani Khandelwal - Mixed team
Rajeev Khandelwal - Mixed team
Marianne Karmarkar - Mixed team
Sandeep Karmarkar - Mixed team

Ladies

Asha Sharma - Ladies team
Puja Batra - Ladies team
Alka Kshirsagar - Ladies team
Bharti Dey - Ladies team
Kalpana Gurjar - Ladies team
Vidya Patel - Ladies team

Indian bridge schedule at the Asian Games 2023

The bridge competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 27 September to 6 October 2023 at Hangzhou Qi-yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall.

Venue Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall      
Date Session Time Group Phase
27/9/2023 Wednesday BDG01 9:00-11:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-1
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG02 13:30-15:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-2
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG03 16:00-18:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-3
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG04 18:30-20:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-4
      Mixed Team  
28/9/2023 Thursday BDG05 9:00-11:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-5
      Mixed Team  
  BDG06 13:30-15:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-6 Women's TeamRR1-4
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG07 16:00-18:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-7 Women's TeamRR1-5
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG08 18:30-20:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-8
      Mixed Team  
29/9/2023 Friday BDG09 9:00-11:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-9
      Mixed Team  
  BDG10 13:30-15:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-10 Women's TeamRR1-6
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG11 16:00-18:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR1-11 Women's TeamRR1-7
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
30/9/2023 Saturday BDG12 09:00-11:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-1
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG13 13:30-15:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-2
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG14 16:00-18:00 Men's Team Men's Team、Women's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-3
      Women's Team  
      Mixed Team  
  BDG15 18:30-20:30 Men's Team Men's Team、Mixed TeamRR2-4
      Mixed Team

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

